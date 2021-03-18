Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.34

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 134814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

