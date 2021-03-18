Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.20

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$31.20 and last traded at C$31.20, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.75.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$865.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.