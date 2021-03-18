GXChain Trading Up 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $52.06 million and $14.68 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000728 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000534 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,077,294 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

