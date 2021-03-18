H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after buying an additional 140,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after buying an additional 78,541 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $62.11 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $62.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $777.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.