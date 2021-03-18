H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$5.22 during trading hours on Thursday. 88,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 173.83 and a beta of 1.40. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $5.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

