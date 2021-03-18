Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Haier Smart Home Company Profile

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company provides refrigerators, freezers, cabinets for drinks, air conditioners, washing machines and heaters, televisions, and integrated kitchen cabinets; electric kitchenware, such as exhaust fans, cooking utensils, sterilizing cabinets, baking ovens, microwave ovens, steamers, and dishwashers, etc; and small scale electrical household appliances, including coffee machines, toasters, blenders/juicers/hand-mixers, cup warmers, and electric water heaters, etc.

