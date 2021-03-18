Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.72

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

