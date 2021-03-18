Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading Down 5.1%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.17. Approximately 11,308,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 11,681,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $265,935. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,956 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 608,227 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 18.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 48,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

