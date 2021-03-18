Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.65. Hamilton Lane posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $88.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

