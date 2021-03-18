Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,262 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,618,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,243,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 18.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,931,000 after buying an additional 85,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 66,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.06. The stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,603. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

