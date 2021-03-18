Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HMSNF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

HMSNF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.53. 36,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

