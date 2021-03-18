Handshake Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $116.94 million and $645,745.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,259.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,790.82 or 0.03073852 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.17 or 0.00347015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.07 or 0.00908117 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.00401045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.19 or 0.00341891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.67 or 0.00248322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021126 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 362,576,212 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

