Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €137.40 ($161.65) and last traded at €136.20 ($160.24). Approximately 24,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €135.20 ($159.06).

HLAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €75.19 ($88.46).

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is €114.05 and its 200 day moving average is €78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.59.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

