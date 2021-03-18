HAPI Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for about $99.55 or 0.00171690 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HAPI has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and $479,043.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.05 or 0.00453675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00061802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00130670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00059112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.31 or 0.00649016 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00076439 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

