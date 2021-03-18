HARD Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $27.54 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $123.77 million and approximately $27.54 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for $2.42 or 0.00004179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 42.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.43 or 0.00455666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00061911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00132744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00057628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.11 or 0.00649843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00075985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

HARD Protocol Token Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

