Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 315,000 shares during the period. Harmonic makes up approximately 1.0% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Harmonic worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,283,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,942,000 after buying an additional 829,503 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 39.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 637,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 181,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 150,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $60,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at $506,647.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $195,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,898 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.53.

NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $855.18 million, a PE ratio of -21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

