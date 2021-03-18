Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $52.74.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.