Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) is Opaleye Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,416 shares during the period. Harrow Health accounts for 2.7% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 11.91% of Harrow Health worth $21,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 29,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 53,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $280,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HROW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

HROW stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,417. The stock has a market cap of $203.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harrow Health Profile

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

