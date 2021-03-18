Hashgard (GARD) Price Up 33% This Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $20.12 million and $77,505.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 33% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00050876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.01 or 0.00626585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00068648 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025023 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00034246 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 tokens. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

Hashgard Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.