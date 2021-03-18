Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $13.10 on Top Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $184.12 million and $1.31 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $13.10 or 0.00022580 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,051,350 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

