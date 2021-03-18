HC Wainwright Increases RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target to $32.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $608.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of -0.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 194,538 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 339.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 192,789 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 116.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 80.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.