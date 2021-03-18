HC Wainwright Raises Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Price Target to $6.00

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $65.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.98.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. Analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $41,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRHC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.