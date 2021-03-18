HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer Purchases 2,164,108 Shares

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 2,164,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $8,223,610.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HCHC traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $190.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.36.

Get HC2 alerts:

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCHC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HC2 by 16.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in HC2 by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in HC2 by 166.8% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 592,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 370,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCHC. B. Riley lowered their price target on HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.