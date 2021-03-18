Head to Head Review: BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) versus LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of BioNTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

BioNTech has a beta of -1.74, suggesting that its share price is 274% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BioNTech and LogicBio Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNTech 0 4 3 0 2.43 LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

BioNTech currently has a consensus price target of $102.75, suggesting a potential downside of 3.67%. LogicBio Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 119.45%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than BioNTech.

Profitability

This table compares BioNTech and LogicBio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNTech -250.12% -66.72% -41.73% LogicBio Therapeutics N/A -117.64% -76.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioNTech and LogicBio Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNTech $121.63 million 211.15 -$200.54 million ($0.95) -112.27 LogicBio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$40.13 million ($1.78) -4.74

LogicBio Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioNTech. BioNTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicBio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics beats BioNTech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer. It also develops neo-antigen specific immunotherapies, such as RO7198457, which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition, the company develops RiboCytokines, which include BNT151, BNT152, and BNT152 for multiple solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor T cell immunotherapies, such as BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT212 for pancreatic and other cancers; and checkpoint immunomodulators consisting of GEN1046 and GEN1042, which are in Phase I/II a clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. Further, it develops MVT-5873, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, small molecule immunomodulator product candidate for solid tumors; and infectious disease immunotherapies and rare disease protein replacement therapies. The company has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Genevant Sciences GmbH; Eli Lilly and Company; Bayer AG; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and InstaDeep Ltd. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. The company's lead product candidate is LB-001 for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. It has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute to develop new viral vectors; and a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop new genome editing candidate LB-301 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

