Head-To-Head Review: Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) vs. MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) and MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and MorphoSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phibro Animal Health $800.40 million 1.27 $33.55 million $1.08 23.31 MorphoSys $80.43 million 38.28 -$115.38 million ($0.91) -25.71

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than MorphoSys. MorphoSys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phibro Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.3% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of MorphoSys shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Phibro Animal Health and MorphoSys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phibro Animal Health 1 1 1 0 2.00 MorphoSys 0 5 3 0 2.38

Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.58%. Given Phibro Animal Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Phibro Animal Health is more favorable than MorphoSys.

Profitability

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and MorphoSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phibro Animal Health 5.37% 23.70% 5.99% MorphoSys 8.76% 4.51% 2.25%

Risk & Volatility

Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MorphoSys has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats MorphoSys on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. Its animal health products also comprise antibacterials that are biological or chemical products used in the animal health industry to treat or to prevent bacterial diseases; anticoccidials primarily used to prevent and control the disease coccidiosis in poultry and cattle; anthelmintics to treat infestations of parasitic intestinal worms; and anti-bloat treatment products for cattle to control bloat in animals grazing on legume or wheat-pasture. In addition, the company offers nutritional specialty products, which enhance nutrition to help improve health and performance; and vaccines to prevent diseases primarily for the poultry and swine markets. Further, it manufactures and markets formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds; and various specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle integrators, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also operates in Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. Phibro Animal Health Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company develops Tremfya, an antibody to treat plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and adenomatous polyposis diseases; Gantenerumab, an antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases through its pharmaceutical partners; MOR202, an antibody for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers, as well as other autoimmune diseases; Otilimab, an antibody for rheumatoid arthritis; MOR106, an antibody for inflammatory diseases and atopic dermatitis; and MOR107, a lanthipeptide for oncology diseases. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau; a strategic alliance with the LEO Pharma A/S to develop peptide-derived therapeutics for unmet medical needs; a joint collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the development and commercialization of MorphoSys investigational compound tafasitamab (MOR208); and a clinical collaboration with Incyte Corporation and Xencor, Inc. to investigate the combination of tafasitamab, plamotamab, and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

