Head-To-Head Survey: COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) vs. Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) and COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Andritz and COSCO SHIPPING’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andritz 1.99% 11.29% 1.88% COSCO SHIPPING N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Andritz and COSCO SHIPPING’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andritz $7.48 billion 0.64 $143.14 million $0.28 33.11 COSCO SHIPPING $21.78 billion 0.58 $968.06 million $0.08 77.50

COSCO SHIPPING has higher revenue and earnings than Andritz. Andritz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COSCO SHIPPING, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Andritz and COSCO SHIPPING, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andritz 0 1 3 0 2.75 COSCO SHIPPING 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Andritz has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COSCO SHIPPING has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Andritz beats COSCO SHIPPING on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; gasification plants; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides technologies, plants, and digital solutions, including automation and software solutions, dies, process know-how, and services; and solutions for production and processing of flat products and welding systems, as well as furnaces and services for the metals industry. The Separation segment offers mechanical and thermal technologies for solid/liquid separation to serve chemical, environmental, and food industries, as well as mining and minerals industries; and technologies and services for the production of animal feed and biomass pellets. The company operates primarily in Europe, North America, South America, China, and rest of Asia. Andritz AG was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, freight forwarding and transportation, logistics, vessel chartering, marine, document, vessel management and manning, shipping lines, vessel owning, and other international sea transportation services, as well as operates shipping and liner agencies. The company also provides technology services and solutions; and designs and manufactures computer software. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 507 container vessels with a total shipping capacity of 2,967,932 TEU. The company was formerly known as China COSCO Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. in November 2016. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

