Head to Head Survey: Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) vs. M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares M&T Bank and Preferred Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank $6.94 billion 2.88 $1.93 billion $13.75 11.30 Preferred Bank $234.19 million 4.18 $78.37 million $5.23 12.43

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Bank. M&T Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Preferred Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares M&T Bank and Preferred Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank 21.49% 9.45% 1.06% Preferred Bank 30.60% 14.08% 1.40%

Dividends

M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. M&T Bank pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Bank pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. M&T Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Preferred Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of M&T Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Preferred Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of M&T Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for M&T Bank and Preferred Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank 1 9 4 0 2.21 Preferred Bank 0 2 2 0 2.50

M&T Bank currently has a consensus price target of $134.42, indicating a potential downside of 13.49%. Preferred Bank has a consensus price target of $49.33, indicating a potential downside of 24.11%. Given M&T Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than Preferred Bank.

Volatility and Risk

M&T Bank has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Preferred Bank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides credit and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate credit, and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits; securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; investment management; and insurance agency services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, mobile banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operates 731 domestic banking offices in New York State, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia; a full-service commercial banking office in Ontario, and Canada; and an office in George Town, Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; and commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital and term loans for capital expenditures, as well as equipment financing. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, export financing, bills purchase programs, and acceptances/trust receipt financing products, as well as standby letters of credit, and foreign exchange services for importers and exporters. Further, it provides various high-wealth banking services to wealthy individuals residing in the Pacific Rim area; and remote deposit capture, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company offers various banking services to physicians, accountants, attorneys, business managers, and other professionals; and safe deposit boxes, account reconciliation, courier service, and cash management services to the manufacturing, service, and distribution companies. As of December 31, 2019, it had thirteen full-service branch offices in Alhambra, Arcadia, Century City, City of Industry, Diamond Bar, Los Angeles, Pico Rivera, San Francisco, Tarzana, Torrance, and Irvine, California; and Flushing, New York. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

