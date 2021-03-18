Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 207,611 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1,205.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,611 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

MU opened at $94.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.27. The stock has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,170 shares of company stock valued at $8,673,703 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

