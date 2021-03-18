Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 438,689 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 125.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,689 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Shaw Communications worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at $227,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $28.03 on Thursday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

SJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $40.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

