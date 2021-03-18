Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $89.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average is $79.11. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

