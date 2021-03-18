Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 332,433 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 332,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,749,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Genpact at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Genpact by 105.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 113,048 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 435,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 16.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,002,000 after acquiring an additional 232,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on G shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,660 shares of company stock worth $3,781,952. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.56%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

