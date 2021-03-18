Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 323.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,998 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.40% of Meritage Homes worth $12,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $302,837.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,132.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $250,810.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,852.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $93.96 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.18.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

