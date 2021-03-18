Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 715.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,385 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Qorvo worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Qorvo by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Qorvo by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 740.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $184.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.07. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $191.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

