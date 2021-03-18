Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 151,342 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 53,858.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,342 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.73. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

