Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 157,772 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 22,096.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,772 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after purchasing an additional 978,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352,374 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 272.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 316,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,120,000 after acquiring an additional 231,805 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $93.18 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.80. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of -258.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

