Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 317,161 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 317,161 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.73% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $16,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,851,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 439,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,206,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,068,000 after buying an additional 192,076 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RLJ shares. Raymond James cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. As a group, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

