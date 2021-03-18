Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 597,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,669,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.57% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,629,000 after buying an additional 1,835,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $15,261,000. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $12,387,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,809,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,143,000 after buying an additional 454,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 424,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 218,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

