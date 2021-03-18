Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 104,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

NYSE AJG opened at $128.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $129.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

