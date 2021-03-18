Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 46,209 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Cintas by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $343.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.54. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

