Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 519,641 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 519,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,298,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of Equitable at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQH opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

In other Equitable news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $96,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

