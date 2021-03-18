Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 3.51% of Stable Road Acquisition worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 163,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

SRAC opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.45. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $29.18.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

