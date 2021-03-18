Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $11.06 Million Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,925,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,752,638 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.58% of Genworth Financial worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNW opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.08. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

