Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $11.62 Million Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 138.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.41% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period.

ABG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $194.26 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $269.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.50 and a 200-day moving average of $135.05.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

