Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $14.05 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 371.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 99,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 44,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot stock opened at $280.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $301.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.70.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.16.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.