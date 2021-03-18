Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 2.19% of Ambac Financial Group worth $15,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.77. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.91) earnings per share.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.