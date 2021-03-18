Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12,627.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $16,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after buying an additional 638,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after buying an additional 453,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,878,000 after acquiring an additional 382,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 349,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 205,314 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.10.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $225.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.60 and a 200 day moving average of $187.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $233.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

