Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 20,738.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,209 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in SBA Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after acquiring an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SBA Communications by 143.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 278,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,331,000 after acquiring an additional 164,195 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $33,814,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 313,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,567,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,399 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.85.

SBAC stock opened at $267.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,784.68 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.81.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

