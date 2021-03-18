Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $11.81 Million in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 719,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.57% of Cadence Bancorporation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 32.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 465,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after buying an additional 325,942 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after buying an additional 100,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

NYSE:CADE opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.