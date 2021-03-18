Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $12.38 Million in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,380,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.52% of Group 1 Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,020,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,918,000 after purchasing an additional 179,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 119,247 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.11.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $173.53 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $175.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $255,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

