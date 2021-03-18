Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $12.48 Million in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,479,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.37% of Spectrum Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.26. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

